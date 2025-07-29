Center City’s second Taco Bell is opening soon, but it won’t be a Cantina after all

Center City is set to get a second Taco Bell soon. But it won’t be one of its higher-end Cantina locations, which have custom menus and typically serve booze, a company spokesperson said.

The forthcoming restaurant on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street has been under construction for more than a year, with an opening originally set for late 2024, as The Inquirer reported last summer.

At the time, a Taco Bell spokesperson told The Inquirer the location would be an “urban Cantina,” which is “tailored for highly walkable areas that do not have the footprint to accommodate a drive-thru.“ It was unclear then whether the location would serve alcohol.

Franchise owner Danny Patel told the Inquirer in January he failed to obtain a liquor license for the location. He did not return requests for comments as of Tuesday afternoon.

Patel told PhillyVoice the two-story, 3,000-square-foot Rittenhouse storefront would open next week as a regular Taco Bell. It will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, with seating for 35, he told the outlet.

The Mexican chain known for Crunchwrap Supremes, Cheesy Gordita Crunch tacos, and Baja Blast soft drinks has dozens of locations across the region.

The new location is set to open six blocks from its existing Center City spot at 10th and Chestnut Streets. There are also Taco Bells in Nicetown, Port Richmond, and South Philadelphia.

The nearest Cantina locations are near New York and Washington, D.C., according to a fan-made map on a Taco Bell fans website.