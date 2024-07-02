A potentially boozy Taco Bell is opening in Rittenhouse Square later this year

The internet has long crowned Taco Bell as the late night, post-party munching spot. Now, enthusiasts will possibly be able to mix boozy drinks with a Crunchwrap Supreme and Cheesy Gordita Crunch all in one place in Rittenhouse Square’s new Taco Bell.

Later this year, a Taco Bell Cantina will open at 1614 Chestnut Street in Center City. Cantina versions of Taco Bell offer an elevated fast-casual dining experience, typically featuring a custom menu, beer, wine, sangria, and alcoholic versions of Taco Bell’s classic “Freezes.”

However, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal, owners of the new Rittenhouse location have not yet confirmed whether this new location will serve alcohol, telling the outlet that they, “may serve beer and wine but that plans have not been finalized.”

This uncertainty might disappoint Taco Bell fans eager to try the chain’s exclusive Mountain Dew Baja Blast in a boozed-up form.

“Since opening in 2015, Cantinas have become a popular small format store. Historically, Taco Bell’s urban Cantina restaurants are tailored for highly walkable areas that do not have the footprint to accommodate a drive-thru. These restaurants are designed to fit their local community. At this time, it’s too early to confirm any details or an opening date for Philadelphia but we will announce once it’s been set,” a Taco Bell Corporation representative said in a statement to The Inquirer.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell created a culinary ambassador program, inviting three U.S. chefs to recreate its celebrated Crunchwrap Supreme. Philly chef Reuben Asaram, known for his “Reuby” pop-ups bridging Mexican and pan-Asian flavors, is one of them. Last February, In a Q&A with The Inquirer, Asaram said that if given the chance to create a Philly Crunchwrap, he would call it the “Jeet Yet? Crunchwrap.”

The Taco Bell Cantina concept began over 10 years ago in Chicago and has since expanded to 50 locations across the U.S. Local owner Danny Patel is behind bringing the Cantina to Philly.