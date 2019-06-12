Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T have lobbied federal regulators and state legislators to ease rules and bureaucratic red tape on small cell antennas. A modernized wireless network could add $3.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy through telemedicine, robotics and driver-less cars, Kevin Sunday, an official from the PA Chamber of Business and Industry, said Wednesday in his testimony. Such a network also would help police and fire officials responding to emergencies with wireless streaming.