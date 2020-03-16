A Penn State researcher developed a fungus-based product, branded as Aprehend that is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, for sale for bedbugs by the private company ConidioTec. Niedermeier said it was the only bio-pesticide for bedbugs and could be considered one option. Niedermeier is a Penn State employee but said she has nothing to do with the product. According to the Aprehend web site, “the fungal spores germinate within 20 hours of contact and then penetrate the cuticle of the bedbug and colonize inside, resulting in death.” An application lasts for three months, the site says.