BuzzFeed News shutting down

BuzzFeed News is shutting down.

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti announced the move to staffers in an email Thursday morning, writing the company is unable to fund its news division “as a standalone organization.”

Peretti said he was slow to accept that platforms such as Facebook and Twitter would provide the distribution to support “premium, free journalism purpose-built for social media.”

“I made the decision to overinvest in BuzzFeed News because I love the work and mission so much,“ Peretti wrote.

BuzzFeed purchased HuffPost from Verizon in 2020, and Peretti said there would be jobs available there for some of the news reporters impacted by the closure. About 60 BuzzFeed News are affected, according to the New York Times.

BuzzFeed News launched in 2011 under the leadership of Ben Smith, who recently founded the online news organization Semafor. It’s probably best known for publishing a Russian dossier featuring unsubstantiated claims made about former President Donald Trump.

The company’s main website, know for his addictive online quizzes, will continue to operate. Overall, BuzzFeed is laying off about 15% of its employees, totally about 180 people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.