Closed indefinitely from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Franklin Institute Thursday laid off all of its part-time staff and 36 percent of its full-time staff across all departments, according to officials at the institute on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
In an unsigned statement, the institute said the large cuts were made to help ensure financial stability.
Many remaining staffers will take pay cuts ranging up to 30 percent -- with those at the top of the scale facing the largest reductions. Those making less than $50,000 a year will not face any salary reduction.
All full-time, union, and scheduled part-time employees affected have received received two weeks pay and will be paid for accrued vacation time. The statement said that employees "will receive severance packages based on tenure with the organization, including health insurance costs through April.
Employees said that there was no notice about the layoffs, with many learning that they were without a job by being blocked from their email accounts.
“Yep, they shut off my ... email address about six hours before they called to tell me i was fired, so i knew it was coming. filing for unemployment tmrw," Twitter user Brian Driskill posted last night.
This is is a developing story and will be updated.