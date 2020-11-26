Before the pandemic, the Philadelphia region’s tech workforce was largely white, non-Hispanic, and male, according to an April report from the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia. Whites made up 64.1% of computer and math jobs in the region in 2018, compared to 19.6% who were Asian, 7.3% who were Black, and 6.6% who were Hispanic, the report said, citing Census estimates. That racial makeup in the local tech workforce closely resembled national estimates.