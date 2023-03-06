Twitter is broken again after internal changes had ‘unintended consequences’

Twitter is once again broken.

Beginning around noon Monday, users on the social media platform were unable to view links and images, and publishers — including The Inquirer — weren’t able to display or embed tweets in stories on their websites. Some Twitter users also reported issues logging into the service.

According to Downdetector, a third-party monitoring service, the issues began cropping up around 11:50 a.m. Eastern. Twitter acknowledged the issue in a statement, citing changes the company made Monday morning.

“We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences,” the company said. “We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

Twitter has repeatedly suffered reliability issues since having been taken over by billionaire Elon Musk, who has cut more than half the company’s staff after financing its purchase for a reported $44 billion.

The last issues come a week after the company laid off more than 200 employees, including Twitter Blue head Esther Crawford and newsletter app Revue’s Martijn de Kuijper.

The company could not be reached for comment. It no longer has a media relations department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.