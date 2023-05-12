Who is Linda Yaccarino? Rumored new Twitter CEO a Penn State grad who just left her NBC job.

NBCUniversal announced Friday that Linda Yaccarino, the company’s longtime advertising chief, was leaving effective immediately amid reports she is in talks to replace Elon Musk as the CEO of Twitter.

Yaccarino’s departure comes just days before NBCUniversal’s advertising upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall May 15, where the company pitches its programing to ad buyers and advertisers.

“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team,” Yaccarino said in a statement. “We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry — and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors, especially Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh and the entire NBCU leadership team.”

Yaccarino did not say where her next stop would be, and Twitter responded to a request for comment with a poop emoji.

Here’s what we know about Yaccarino, and her possible new role.

Linda Yaccarino is reportedly Elon Musk’s pick to run Twitter

Musk hasn’t announced he’s hiring Yacarrino, but on Twitter Thursday night he wrote that a new CEO would start in six weeks. He said he would transition to being the company’s executive chairman and chief technology officer.

The Washington Post reported Friday morning that Musk has picked Yaccarino for the role, but no official announcement has been made.

Since purchasing Twitter in November, Musk has said it’s not his goal remain the CEO. In December, he wrote on Twitter that he plans to resign as CEO “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.”

Musk is also the CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla and spacecraft company SpaceX.

Yaccarino is a Penn State graduate who has worked as an executive at TNT and NBC

Yaccarino is a Nittany Lion, graduating from Penn State in 1985, according to the university’s alumni association.

“Yaccarino is very active within the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications,” Yaccarino’s page on the alumni association’s website reads. “She is an Alumni Fellow, and has served as commencement speaker, addressed the Penn State Forum, hosted on- and off-campus recruiting events, and mentored countless alumni, many of them at NBCUniversal.”

It’s expected Yaccarino would help Twitter rebuild its advertising sales business, which has been impacted by Musk’s erratic leadership and sudden changes to the platform. She had been with NBCUniversal for 12 years, where she’s served as the company’s chief ad sales executive. Prior to that, she spent 20 years as an advertising and sales executive at Turner, now known as Warner Bros. Discovery.

Yaccarino interviewed Musk during trade show last month

Prior to reports she was joining Twitter, Yaccarino interviewed Musk in Miami last month as part of the “Possible” event for MMA Global, a marketing trade organization. During the interview, she asked Musk about where he sees Twitter going and his own controversial tweets.

“Elon has committed to being accessible to everyone for continual feedback,” Yaccarino told the audience near the end of the interview. “If freedom of speech, as he says, is the bedrock of this country, I’m not sure there’s anyone in this room who could disagree with that.”

Yaccarino was once a Trump administration appointee

During her tenure at NBC, Yaccarino was among the people former President Donald Trump named to serve a two-year term on the President’s Council on Sport, Fitness, and Nutrition, an advisory committee “that works to increase sports participation among youth of all backgrounds and abilities and to promote healthy and active lifestyles for all Americans.”

Joining Yaccarino on the lengthy list of nominees included former TV host and failed Pennsylvania Republican senate candidate Mehmet Oz, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, New York Yankees Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, and former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and current Fox Sports analyst Urban Meyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.