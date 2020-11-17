Jefferson’s financial results are of particular interest because it expanded rapidly through acquisitions under chief executive Stephen K. Klasko and is one of two Philadelphia-area nonprofit systems whose operations failed to generate enough cash in the year that ended June 30 to comply with lender agreements. The other is Tower Health, based in West Reading, which also expanded rapidly through acquisitions. Tower said last week that it will consider selling all six of the Philadelphia-area hospitals it acquired during the last three years.