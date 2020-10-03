As for Susquehanna, it was founded in 1987 on the floor of the old Philadelphia Stock Exchange by a gang of SUNY-Binghamton grads who had been banned from casinos for using math to beat the house. Its publicity-shy founders, Jeff Yass and Arthur Dantchik, have built it into a 2,000-trader powerhouse known for using poker games to train new hires and for making big bets on small movements in hot stocks.