“The COVID-19 shutdown came at a critical time for our tourism industry,” said Gerald Thornton, Cape May County Freeholder director. "After coming off a record 2019, with direct tourism spending at $6.9 billion and indications that the County was well on its way to another record year, the bottom fell out and there was nothing we could do but assist small businesses in applying for State and Federal loans and programs. "Also impacting the Shore communities was the closing of the U.S.-Canadian border that prevented Canadian travel, usually 7% of summer visitors.