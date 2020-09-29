Coronavirus took direct aim at the tourism economy in Cape May County, but beach communities rebounded somewhat in July, tourism officials said Tuesday. Tourism losses based on New Jersey occupancy tax revenue showed a 42% decrease from 2019 through July, closing a year-to-date gap that was 60% through June, officials said.
(The occupancy tax represents 5% of the room rate and includes hotels, motels, and Bed and Breakfast, but not rentals and campsites.)
In July, $2.6 million in taxes were collected, a $1.6 million increase over June and more than the total collected through the first six months of 2020, said Diane Wieland, director of the county’s department of tourism. While the number falls short of last year’s July taxes by $760,849, Wieland said, “Cape May County fared well statewide due to the high demand in beach and outdoor activities.”
“The COVID-19 shutdown came at a critical time for our tourism industry,” said Gerald Thornton, Cape May County Freeholder director. "After coming off a record 2019, with direct tourism spending at $6.9 billion and indications that the County was well on its way to another record year, the bottom fell out and there was nothing we could do but assist small businesses in applying for State and Federal loans and programs. "Also impacting the Shore communities was the closing of the U.S.-Canadian border that prevented Canadian travel, usually 7% of summer visitors.
On the upside: renewed interest in RV’ing boosted the county’s campground industry, Wieland said.The county is also hoping for a strong fall with some summer residents staying put and working remotely, buying homes, or even enrolling their children in local schools.