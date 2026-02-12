Four Seasons Philadelphia is one of U.S. News’ top 75 hotels

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center is among the top 75 hotels in the country, according to a new report from U.S. News.

The swanky hotel that towers high above Center City ranked 74th in the outlet’s annual ranking of the top 100 hotels in the U.S.

It came in second in the site’s Pennsylvania rankings after the Nemacolin in Farmington, about 70 minutes outside Pittsburgh. The wooded 2,200-acre golf resort ranked No. 28 on U.S. News’ national list.

The Rittenhouse Hotel ranked third in Pennsylvania, while the Dwight D, a boutique hotel near Rittenhouse, came in fifth, and Fishtown’s Anna & Bel, which opened in 2024, ranked No. 7.

In U.S. News’ New Jersey rankings, MGM Tower at Borgata in Atlantic City came in at No. 2, Icona Diamond Beach in Wildwood Crest took the fourth spot, and Congress Hall in Cape May came in fifth. The Reeds at Shelter Haven, located on the water in Stone Harbor, ranked seventh in New Jersey.

Hotels were ranked based on their past awards and recognitions, including star ratings, as well as guest reviews, according to the U.S. News website.

“U.S. News predominantly ranks luxury lodgings, as these are the type of accommodations travelers seek when researching the best hotels and resorts in a given destination,” company analysts write, noting that luxury options typically receive 4- and 5-star ratings from multiple expert sources.

The Philly-area hotels on the 2026 lists were no exception.

The Four Seasons Philadelphia recently unveiled an ultraluxe floor that includes a 4,000-square-foot penthouse suite costing around $25,000 a night. Other rooms at the hotel start at more than $1,200 a night.

Four Seasons Philadelphia, which was located in Logan Square until 2015, called itself the “highest elevation hotel” in the country when it opened at the Comcast Center in 2019.

Below is the complete list of the U.S. News top 10 hotels in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for 2026:

Pennsylvania

New Jersey