Last week, Tower Health announced that it would eliminate 65 positions across the only two union hospitals in its network -- Chestnut Hill and Pottstown -- including 45 unit secretaries and 15 “patient sitters," who sit with high-needs patients. It’s replacing those positions with fewer jobs: 29 unit support coordinators and 11 patient care assistants. Tower Health said that unit support coordinators will be paid the same, or more, than unit secretaries, while patient care assistants would make less than the secretaries. The average unit secretary makes $18 an hour, according to the union.