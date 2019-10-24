Turnout is critical in three key swing states: Michigan, Wisconsin, and you guessed it, Pennsylvania. In fact, Pennsylvania will be the most critically important in determining our next president, and it boils down to only a few counties in the state, including Luzerne and Schuylkill (Wilkes-Barre and environs), and Westmoreland and Washington Counties near Pittsburgh. It’s not about whether the president or the Democratic candidate wins these counties, but about Democratic turnout in those counties. If it is high enough, it will put Pennsylvania in the Democratic column and the Democratic candidate in the White House.