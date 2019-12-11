Not the case. U.S. Steel announced a $1 billion upgrade in May at its Edgar Thomson Plant but no new plants. . U.S. Steel also told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8 that the steelmaker had initiated a round of layoffs while declining to disclose the number of people let go. In the third quarter, the steelmaker announced its first quarterly loss since the first quarter of 2017 as it struggled with a drop in steel prices.