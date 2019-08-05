A former Haverford College student is expected to plead guilty Tuesday in connection with using a school computer to hack into an IRS database to obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns.
Justin Hiemstra, Class of 2019, has agreed to a plea that could net him a maximum two-year sentence and a $200,000 fine.
Federal prosecutors said that six days before the election, on Nov. 2, 2016, Hiemstra and classmate Andrew Harris entered Haverford’s computer lab and attempted to obtain candidate Trump’s tax returns by filing a Free Application for Student Aid. Harris was familiar with the application process because he had recently completed an application himself.
It was a clever plan and should have worked.
If all the entered information on the FAFSA matches information on the previously filed-tax return, the application retrieves the previously-filed tax return.
Hiemstra and Harris used another student’s login credentials to gain access to a computer, then opened a false FAFSA application in the name of a Trump family member. But they found that someone already had obtained the ID for Donald Trump and had set up a password.
Using “social engineering” and Google, the students guessed the answers to the challenge questions and reset the password. For reasons federal prosecutors did not explain, Hiemstra and Harris tried four times, but were unsuccessful when they tried to import Trump’s federal tax information.
“It’s surprising they didn’t catch them until four tries,” said David Cay Johnston, the Pulitzer Prize-winning tax journalist. “The IRS gets numerous intrusion attempts every day. Because of privacy concerns, they have extraordinary measures to identify who tries to look at their files.”
In addition, the U.S. Department of Education monitors and logs all activity related to the application process. Investigators traced the hack to the Haverford computer lab. Interviews with fellow students led the investigators to Hiemstra and Harris.
Haverford expelled Harris in October 2017, according to court documents. A lawyer for the college said Hiemstra graduated from the school in May. Hiemstra’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.