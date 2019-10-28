The protesters, led by the Los Angeles-based Garment Worker Center, called for Ross to “pay up” — the publicly traded company contracted with factories that were found by the U.S. Labor Department in 2016 to have paid their workers less than the minimum wage, sometimes as low as $4 an hour. And while the Labor Department investigation required the factories to pay workers the wages they were owed, those factories shut down after they received the penalties — what’s known in the industry as “cut and run,” said Garment Worker Center organizer Annie Shaw — and the workers were never paid.