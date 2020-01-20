From left, China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands on Nov. 9, 2017, during a meeting outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump will not impose new tariffs on an additional $160 billion of Chinese imports that were scheduled to take effect this weekend, after tentatively signing off on a so-called phase-one trade agreement with Beijing. (Artyom Ivanov/Tass/Abaca Press/TNS)