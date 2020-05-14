Nearly 3 million Americans filed new unemployment claims last week, federal figures showed Thursday, bringing the eight-week nationwide total to 36.5 million since the onset of coronavirus lockdowns, deepening the pit from which the world’s largest economy needs to climb to recovery.
The numbers of new claims in Pennsylvania and New Jersey subsided for the sixth straight week from late March peaks, though they still remain very high by pre-pandemic standards: More than 1.8 million Pennsylvanians have now filed claims, or 28% of the workforce, along with more than 1 million New Jersey workers, or 23% of the workforce, according to the weekly report from the U.S. Department of Labor.
About 75,557 Pennsylvanians filed new claims in the week ending May 9 after losing their jobs or getting hours reduced. In New Jersey, 68,685 workers filed new claims for assistance last week, according to federal data.
The new jobless claims underscore the grim message delivered Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said the nation is experiencing the “biggest shock our economy has felt in modern times” and is likely to face an “extended period” of weakness. Parts of the nation have began reopening from lockdowns, and frustration with the constraints is expressed in growing pressure to lift to stay-at-home orders despite warnings from public health authorities.
The weekly snapshot of new claims differs from the labor department’s monthly surveys, which last week reported the jobless rate jumped to 14.7% in April, or 23.1 million Americans without a job. It was the largest one-month surge in joblessness on record, though the total remains less severe than estimated levels achieved in 1933, when nearly 25% of the nation’s workforce was unemployed. Some economists project the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20% this year.
Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, which like many state agencies has been overwhelmed with unprecedented jobless claims, this week said it had issued about 13.9 million payments in eight weeks, totaling more than $6.8 billion. That’s nearly four times the benefits paid out to jobless workers for all of last year.
More than $4.6 billion of the Pennsylvania payments are regular unemployment compensation, and more than $2.14 billion paid out are Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits, an extra $600 per week. The federal government will pick up the tab for the supplemental benefits.
As of March 7, New Jersey paid out about $1.9 billion in unemployment benefits since the pandemic began. More than half the amount, or $989 million, were distributed under the federal government’s supplemental $600-per-week pandemic payments.