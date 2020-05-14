UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — President Donald Trump used a trip to Pennsylvania Thursday to renew his push for the state begin lifting restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, saying it’s time to “start opening up” as new data showed more than a quarter of the state’s workforce has filed for unemployment benefits.
“We have to get your governor of Pennsylvania to start opening up a little bit," Trump said of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. "You have areas of Pennsylvania that are barely affected and they want to keep them closed, you can’t do that.”
Trump made his comments during a visit to a warehouse here for Owens & Minor Inc., just outside Allentown, where he promoted new steps he said his administration was taking to replenish the national stockpile of emergency equipment — such as masks and surgical gowns — to ensure there was enough for a 90-day supply.
“We’re making products that nobody ever thought we’d ever need,” he said, referring to ventilators. “You’ll never have to deal with empty shelves and you’ll never have to deal with a depleted military.”
After staring with 13 million N95 respirator masks, for example, and administration official said they aim to have 300 million stocked by the fall.
Trump also touted his administration’s work to ramp up testing for the virus, while questioning the value of testing.
“Could be that testing is, frankly, overrated, maybe it is overrated,” he said.
Trump has faced intense criticism over his administration’s initial response to the pandemic, with complaints that testing has lagged and that states were left to fend largely for themselves in the early months of the outbreak, often competing with one another for hard-to-find gear.
“Donald Trump’s visit was nothing more than a photo op to distract from the fact that his administration doesn’t have this virus under control," Pennsylvania Democratic chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills said in a statement. "The number of infections is still growing and he still hasn’t provided us the tests and (protective equipment) we need. Pennsylvanians deserve a President who puts their health and safety ahead of politics.”
The Virginia-based company manufactures surgical gowns and other protective gear, making it one of the few bulk suppliers that still does so in the U.S. Speaking before his arrival, Trump administration officials emphasized the importance of rebuilding the supply chain for emergency equipment within the U.S., after hospitals and states had to scramble to get masks, ventilators, and other key materials to fight the pandemic.
Officials said Trump was planning to boost the national stockpile of emergency gear to ensure a 90-day supply of key equipment, and to expand the depth and breadth of those supplies for future emergencies. They also plan to work with American manufacturers to ensure that critical products like N95 masks can be obtained from American companies.
Trump’s visit to a competitive region of a critical presidential battleground was only his second official trip since the pandemic locked down travel and put a stop to his campaign rallies. It came days after he fanned the flames of a raging debate over how quickly Pennsylvania should reopen its economy.
Trump is pinning his reelection hopes on sparking on an economic revival, and Pennsylvania is one of the most critical states likely to decide the outcome of the election. It has also been in the midst of an acrimonious fight as Republican state lawmakers and county officials blast Wolf, a Democrat over his stay-at-home orders.
“The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails,” Trump tweeted Monday, accusing Democrats of moving slowly “for political purposes.”
Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, accused Trump of stoking divisions.
“At a time when we should be uniting our country, President Trump is trying to split Pennsylvanians into dueling camps, casting Democrats as doomsayers hoping to keep America grounded and Republicans as freedom fighters trying to liberate the economy,” Biden said in a statement Thursday. “This is a false choice, and it’s just his latest tactic in his mission of dividing Americans.”
He added that “the economy and our public health are inextricably tied — we can only get back to a functioning economy if Americans feel safe to go out in public."
Pennsylvania Republicans — and a number of vocal protesters — argue that the state has moved past the worst phases of the coronavirus, that hospitals have the capacity to handle new patients, and that it’s time to ease the economic pain that has left one in every four members of the state’s workforce unemployed, and pushed many businesses to the brink.
“Some of those businesses will fail and they’ll never be able to come back and those are livelihoods that are going to be really badly set back for who knows how long," Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) said in an online roundtable he hosted Thursday morning.
He and other Republicans have emphasized that many parts of the state have seen few confirmed coronavirus cases, or have seen the count of known new cases drastically fall.
Penn State Health’s flagship Hershey hospital had 23 coronavirus patients Thursday, a 50% drop since a peak in mid-April, the hospital’s CEO Steve Massini said during Toomey’s event, a sign of how some regions of the state have been far less affected than the populous Philadelphia area.
Meanwhile, the economic damage continues piling up. New national jobs numbers showed that nearly 3 million more people filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total to 36 million since economic shutdowns began.
Yet some of the Trump administration’s key medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, have warned that reopening too quickly could lead to a resurgence of the virus, increased death and another economic shutdown.
Hours before Trump arrived in Pennsylvania immunologist Rich Bright told House lawmakers in Washington that the country faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless it takes more coordinated action to contain the virus.
“Our window of opportunity is closing,” Bright said in prepared testimony. “If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities.”
Bright, the former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, has filed a whistleblower complaint saying he was forced out of his job after sounding the alarm about the government’s preparedness and downplaying cures pushed by Trump.
Pennsylvania Democrats said Trump’s visit was disruptive, as the Lehigh Valley is still operating under Wolf’s stay at home orders.
Rep. Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia) said that while Trump didn’t cause the virus, “his continued failures are making it worse every day.”
“He is still not taking the decisive actions we need him to take to stop the spread of the virus,” she said. “He continues to ignore the guidance of medical experts.”
