In the wake of a widely-criticized decision to cut some retiree medical benefits at Vanguard, the Inquirer took a closer look at Vanguard’s board of directors: Who sits on the Vanguard’s board? How much are they paid? And was the board consulted in the latest decisions to cut and restore health benefits?

A move to slash retiree benefits for former Vanguard employees this month was met with an outcry from employees and retirees. Vanguard’s pay is considered lower than most in the financial industry, but the company’s benefits rank as generous. The retiree medical accounts, which were cut without notice,were a substantial perk that helped make up for the lower salaries, current and former workers said. CEO Mortimer “Tim” Buckley later apologized.

Did the 11-person board know about the initial decision? None would comment and neither would the company.

Outside experts said it was likely the board would be consulted on a matter of this magnitude.

“That decision affects the rank-and-file and morale, and certainly something a board like Vanguard’s would be aware of or ratify,” said University of Delaware business professor Charles Elson, who is also an editor-at-large for Directors & Boards magazine.

Board Members

Serving on Vanguard’s board is a well-paid position. The company paid each board member between $287,500 and $307,500 for the year for what is essentially a part-time job, according to regulatory filings through Dec. 31, 2020. The paycheck is annual and in line with Fortune 500 board compensation, according to a corporate governance expert.

Vanguard this past summer announced David A. Thomas as the newest board member. Thomas is the president of Morehouse College, a former professor at Harvard Business School and former dean of Georgetown University’s business school. He previously worked as an assistant professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Vanguard board has 10 independent directors, meaning that they have no affiliation with Vanguard or the Vanguard funds apart from investments they may choose to make as individuals. Mark Loughridge, a former IBM chief financial officer, serves as the lead independent director, and has been on the board since 2012.

The eleventh director is Vanguard CEO Buckley, who is also board chair. In addition to Buckley, Loughridge and Thomas, Vanguard’s board includes academics and corporate executives: Emerson U. Fullwood, a retired Xerox Corp. executive, Penn President Amy Gutmann; F. Joseph Loughrey, retired president of Cummins Inc.; Scott C. Malpass, retired chief investment officer at the University of Notre Dame; Deanna Mulligan, CEO of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America; André F. Perold, chief investment officer of HighVista Strategies, a Boston-based investment firm; former Treasury Department official Sarah Bloom Raskin and Peter F. Volanakis, former president of Corning Inc.

Gutmann is widely expected to step down from Vanguard’s board if her nomination by President Joe Biden for ambassador to Germany is confirmed.

Unlike other mutual fund companies, Vanguard Group is a private company owned by the funds it oversees, and thus indirectly by the shareholders in those funds.

Vanguard’s status as a private company that is owned by its mutual funds “is a very unusual structure. It may have been part of the company’s success. But it also makes comparisons more challenging,” said Rosanna Landis Weaver, wage justice and executive pay program manager at As You Sow, a nonprofit environmental and social corporate responsibility advocacy group.

She too said Vanguard board of directors’ pay was comparable to other fund companies.

Healthcare Benefits Under Threat

For years workers have been seeing higher premiums and deductibles across much of corporate America due to the rising cost of health care.

Retirees have also been special targets for savings. Vanguard is merely the latest institution to consider cutting medical benefits to those folks.

In August, Bucknell University notified retirees--faculty, professional and non-professional staff--of a change in medical coverage. Effective at the end of 2021, their participation in a Bucknell group Medicare Complement Plan would cease, and all retirees would migrate to individual Medicare coverage.

A university spokesman didn’t return a request for comment.

Vanguard earlier in October notified retired and current employees by e-mail and letter that it was terminating an unusual benefit that few companies have: “retiree medical accounts,” essentially credits for healthcare that could amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars per employee.

The RMAs are funded by Vanguard with $5,500 for each year served. An additional $2,500 or more was deposited annually for a spouse. Then each year after retirement, the company deposited an additional $1,500 per couple.

After announcing the program was dead on Oct. 4, Vanguard reversed its decision a day later. Buckley issued an apology by email and video Friday Oct. 8, saying the mutual fund giant got it “dead wrong” in targeting a key medical benefit.

“I sincerely apologize for the anxiety and stress this decision has caused. We know we missed the mark. I can assure our retirees they can continue to count on their RMA benefit going forward,” he said, according to a transcript of the video. Vanguard has said the benefit for current retirees will remain indefinitely; but for current employees it may end in 2022.

“We aim to share the specifics in the coming weeks” regarding any changes to the retiree medical accounts, which are funded by Vanguard, Buckley said.

Many are asking: why the cuts now? It’s not clear, but unfunded liabilities can hurt the bottom line from an accounting perspective, said Temple professor Steven Balsam.

“Retirees often get two types of benefits -- a pension and retiree healthcare,” Balsam said.

Pensions are governed by ERISA, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, law which requires a minimum level of funding, he added.

“In contrast, there’s no such requirement for other benefits. For accounting purposes, companies must still recognize liabilities on balance sheets, even if they’re totally unfunded. That puts healthcare benefits like these at risk.”

Vanguard could step up transparency when it comes to board fund ownership, said one long-time observer.

“Yes, they are doing what is required of them, but why leave this information buried in the statement of additional information where most people don’t even know to go looking for it?” asked Jeffrey DeMaso, director of research at Adviser Investments and research director for The Independent Adviser for Vanguard Investors newsletter.

Staff writer Ezequiel Minaya contributed to this article.