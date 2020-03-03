Joel Naroff, Naroff Economic Advisors: "Chair Powell indicated he knew that monetary policy would not change economic fundamentals, but he was acting to boost confidence. He was right in recognizing that monetary policy is limited in the current situation but may have been all wrong when he thought he was boosting confidence. First of all, you cannot fight a virus with rate cuts. The economy will slow because of the actions taken to fight the spread of the virus and those actions will not change because rates are lowered. Indeed, it is hard to believe the Fed members actually think rate cuts will induce greater business or consumer spending. I have no idea what the reaction function is that goes from rate cuts to better economic activity when the problem is an epidemic.