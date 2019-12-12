A year ago, State Rep. Mike Tobash, (R., Schuylkill Haven), chair of the bipartisan Pennsylvania Public Pension Management and Asset Investment Review Commission, stood with vice chair Joe Torsella, who is Pennsylvania’s elected Treasurer, and Torsella’s fellow Democrat, Gov. Tom Wolf, to call on the state's biggest investment funds (PSERS, for public school employees, and SERS, for state workers) to improve their performance and slow fast-growing taxpayer pension costs by consolidating investment operations and buy lower-cost, more-liquid investments. Pension fund leaders say they have taken steps toward cutting costs, but they have yet to substantially restructure.