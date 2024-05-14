Vanguard chooses former BlackRock executive as its next CEO

Vanguard Group, the $9 trillion investment firm that employs 12,000 in Chester County, has named Salim Ramji as chief executive, reaching outside company ranks for the first time in its 49-year history.

Ramji spent 25 years working at the only U.S. investment company bigger than Vanguard — New York-based BlackRock, which has large offices in Princeton and Wilmington. Ramji replaces Mortimer “Tim” Buckley, who like his three predecessors, had worked for the late Vanguard founder John C. Bogle.

The new CEO faces a competitive investment market, where some of Vanguard’s historically low fund fees have been matched by rivals like Fidelity and Schwab, and money managers like Vanguard are feeling pressure to offer new products and advisory services to bring in more cash.

“The current investor landscape is changing, and that presents opportunities for Vanguard,” Ramji said in a statement. “My focus will be to mobilize Vanguard to meet the moment while staying true to that core purpose: remaining the trusted firm that takes a stand for all investors.”

Vanguard confirmed the appointment, reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, in a news release Tuesday evening. In March, Buckley announced he would retire as CEO by year’s end.

Past presidents had been elevated to CEO, but this time Vanguard decided to conduct a wider search. Greg Davis, named Vanguard’s president in March, will stay in that job. He will retain his earlier post as chief investment officer and join the Vanguard board, the company said.

Ramji was head of BlackRock’s iShares and Index Investing Group, competing head-to-head against Vanguard’s top products, when he left BlackRock in January. He had joined BlackRock from consultant McKinsey & Co., where he headed the asset management group.

At BlackRock, Ramji served on the top executive committee. At Vanguard he will join the board, along with Davis and another new member, John Murphy, chief financial officer at Coca-Cola.

Ramji holds a bachelor’s in economics and politics from the University of Toronto and a master’s in law from Cambridge in England. He is also a chartered financial adviser (CFA), completing a complex set of tests certifying investment analysis.

“We have significant opportunities for growth ahead,” Mark Loughridge, a former IBM executive who is the leading non-Vanguard employee on the company’s board, said in a statement. “Vanguard has an important future, and we believe he is the best person for the job.”

Buckley said he knew Ramji from their service together on the top board of the Investment Company Institute, an industry lobby. He credited Ramji with strategic thinking and an understanding of Vanguard’s purpose.