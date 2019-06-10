Wiener also factors in the “cost savings” that accrue by comparing Vanguard’s average operating expense ratio to industry averages. The more money Vanguard saves, the more it can pay workers, he believes. Based on those calculations, Vanguard’s Partnership Plan pays out millions of dollars a year to Vanguard’s top executives, while limiting most employees to a bonus that is calculated using a set of variables related to their job “grade” and tenure to determine the payout, he estimates. He doesn’t have figures for the average worker.