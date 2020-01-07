Said one Vanguard customer on Bogleheads.org: “I’m very appreciative of Vanguard’s leadership in cutting costs for investors. But let’s call a spade a spade: The IT is woeful and has been for a long time. Both the customer-facing side [the website] and the back end, which messes up cost basis and other basic things regularly. Customers of the brokerage operation (I’m no longer one) should demand better, rather than the excuse-making from some here -- ‘user error,’ ‘this is just one anecdote,’ ‘they have a lot of customers,’ ‘hey it keeps costs low.’ Low cost should not mean low reliability.”