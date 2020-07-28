Walgreens customers in Philadelphia may have had their prescription information stolen during the widespread looting that took place in May, the retailer disclosed in a letter last week.
Thieves stole filled prescriptions and paper records with health information from Walgreens stores nationwide between May 26 and June 5, the company wrote in a July 24 letter. The potentially exposed data -- from paperwork attached to prescriptions awaiting pickup -- includes customer names and ages, their medication names and dosages, prescription numbers and prescriber names, health plan names and group numbers, vaccination information, and their addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses, according to the letter.
Credit card numbers, banking information, and Social Security numbers were not compromised, the company wrote. In the letter, Walgreens said it closed out and re-entered affected prescriptions in its system to prevent fraud. Insurance claims were also reversed for any stolen filled prescriptions that had already been billed to health plans.
The retailer sent the letter to a Philadelphia resident and told him that “your preferred Walgreens” was among those broken into, according to a copy of the letter.
The customer, who requested anonymity because he is considering a lawsuit, told the Inquirer he got his prescriptions filled at the Walgreens at 1809 E. Allegheny Ave.
A Philadelphia police spokesperson confirmed the store was burglarized on May 31, and that the department’s East Detectives Division is investigating.
A manager at the store referred a reporter to the Walgreens corporate communications department, which did not immediately return emails and phone messages seeking comment.
A company spokesperson told Fox Business that as Walgreens reviewed damage from the looting, “we learned there was also limited unauthorized access to certain patient information at some of these damaged locations.”
“We’ve worked with local law enforcement, and are continuing to take steps to assist and notify customers who may have been impacted,” the spokesperson told Fox Business.
Walgreens has advised customers to monitor their prescription and medical records, such as by reviewing their benefits statements from health insurance companies. Although financial information was not stolen, Walgreens told customers how to obtain free credit reports.