Thieves stole filled prescriptions and paper records with health information from Walgreens stores nationwide between May 26 and June 5, the company wrote in a July 24 letter. The potentially exposed data -- from paperwork attached to prescriptions awaiting pickup -- includes customer names and ages, their medication names and dosages, prescription numbers and prescriber names, health plan names and group numbers, vaccination information, and their addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses, according to the letter.