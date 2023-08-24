Allen Iverson is bringing his own weed strain to Pa. — and celebrating it in Philly

Allen Iverson is coming back to Philly, and this time, he’s bringing his own weed.

That’s courtesy of a partnership with former NBA player Al Harrington’s cannabis brand Viola, which will soon debut in Pennsylvania. As part of the brand’s Keystone State rollout, Viola cannabis will be available exclusively at RISE medical marijuana dispensaries — and the menu includes Iverson ‘01 -- the name references A.I.’s MVP season (and, incidentally, the last time the Sixers reached the NBA finals).

Patients who purchase the strain can expected a euphoric, balanced body and head high, along with the taste of flowers, pine, orange, and hops, according to Viola’s website. It is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain, and comes from a cross of three other cultivars — F1 Durban, Gushers, and Runtz.

The Iverson ‘01 strain, however, is not The Answer’s first brush with branded marijuana. He actually partnered with Harrington back in 2021 for Iverson ‘96, another Indica-dominant strain that takes its name from the year the 11-time NBA All-Star was drafted into the NBA by the Sixers. Iverson ‘01 came a year later, launching in the spring of 2022.

Iverson’s cannabis strain initially arrived on the local weed market last month, when Viola brought the brand to New Jersey, where legal marijuana sales started just over a year ago. It’s available exclusively at RISE locations in the Garden State as well, and sells for $60 an eighth (3.5 grams). The strain’s taste, he told Forbes at the time of its release, “reminded me of Dom Perignon,” a noted favorite of Iverson’s.

In celebration of Viola’s launch in Pennsylvania, Iverson and Harrington will appear at a meet-and-greet event at RISE’s new Philadelphia location at 3903 Aramingo Ave. in Port Richmond on Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees at the event must be valid Pennsylvania medical marijuana cardholders.

Owned by Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state operator based out of Chicago, RISE currently has 18 locations across Pennsylvania, and opened its Aramingo Avenue store back in June. There are two other RISE locations near Philly, in King of Prussia (445 West Dekalb Pike) and Warminster (435 York Rd.)

Harrington, a journeyman power forward, became involved in the cannabis industry in 2011, when he founded Viola. The company is named in honor of Harrington’s grandmother, who suffered from glaucoma. The company’s goal, according to a statement, is to “ensure black and brown people are afforded the opportunity to be a part of a fast-growing industry that has historically left them disenfranchised.” It currently is available in eight states and across Canada.

Iverson, meanwhile, was a regular marijuana smoker during his early days in the NBA, as he told GQ in 2021. He was arrested in 1997 after police found the drug in his car on the way home from a party in Virginia, resulting in a plea bargain that carried three years probation. But, as he told GQ, cannabis hasn’t been a regular part of his life since around 2014 following a bad high.

“So, weed ain’t my [thing]...no more,” Iverson told GQ. “I’ll stick to the [...] Dom Perignon, man.”