Four separate courses will be offered online, with the first beginning Aug. 26, as part of an MBA in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Business Curriculum. Registration for the first class, Introduction to the Medical Cannabis Industry, ends Aug. 1. Additional courses will include the Finance and Regulation of the Cannabis Industry, Cannabis Marketing and Sales, and a team project that may involve writing a business plan or launching a product and require student visits to USciences’ West Philadelphia campus. Each two-credit course will cost about $2,000.