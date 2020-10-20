There are several organizations that don’t think it’s a good idea. The New Jersey Association of Chiefs of Police is concerned that more people will be driving intoxicated. The New Jersey Psychiatric Association believes cannabis lowers cognitive performance in teenagers and disrupts processes for motivation. In a statement, the NJPA said marijuana impairs verbal learning, memory, and attention, and increases risk for psychosis. The New Jersey Council of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (NJCCAP) warns that habitual users have “a greater risk of decreased academic performance, increased school dropout rates, decreased overall educational attainment and decreased workplace productivity.” The Medical Society of New Jersey agrees with NJPA and NJCCAP, but also worries that marijuana poses a risk to fetal development, and could aggravate respiratory diseases and other health conditions.