“This ruling doesn’t have a seismic impact. It really only impacts GW Pharma,” said William Roark, co-chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Medical Marijuana and Hemp Law Committee. “It makes their product more accessible for patients. It means doctors don’t have to go through the drug-monitoring program to make certain their patients don’t have a drug history. And a parent will now be able to go from pharmacy to pharmacy rather than having one specific source.”