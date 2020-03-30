The Department of Health launched an investigation into Harvest in early 2019 after it boasted in a news release that it held Pennsylvania permits that would allow it to operate 21 dispensaries. State law caps the number of dispensaries that any one marijuana company can operate at 15. Harvest had collected more dispensary permits than allowed because it registered many of its limited liability corporations under slightly different names. However, each of the LLCs officially is headed by Harvest CEO Steve White.