An attempt to unionize workers at a medical marijuana facility near Philadelphia was dismissed after the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled that the employees who were trying to organize there were agricultural workers.
AgriKind owns and two cannabis growing operations in Chester. It plans to open a dispensary in March.
Two AgriKind employees, a trimmer and a cultivation associate, attempted to establish a union shop there under the auspices of the United Food and Commercial Workers 1776.
Agricultural and farm workers are usually considered to be federally exempt from federal labor law.
The NLRB is an independent agency of the federal government that adjudicates labor issues.
In a decision released last week, the NRLB ruled that because the two workers did not ”significantly transform the natural product from its raw state,” they were ineligible for union protection.
“[The trimmer and the cultivator] are exempt because they each substantially engage in the primary agricultural functions of harvesting, pruning, and sorting of plant,” the NLRB wrote.
In previous marijuana cases, the NLRB has ruled in favor of unionizing when cannabis facility employees if their work includes packaging weed or delivering it to dispensaries.
It’s unclear if the trimmers and cultivators will be able to organize under Pennsylvania state provisions that allowed Kennett Square mushroom pickers to unionize.
Labor peace agreements (LPAs), which clear the way for collective bargaining, are mandatory for legal cannabis producers in California, said Steven Schain, an attorney with Hoban Law which focuses on marijuana and hemp law. “Under New Jersey’s pending adult-use statute, LPAs are required for all prospective applicants to grow, with the exception of microbusinesses. There are not requirements for LPAs in Pennsylvania.”
At AgriKind, inexperienced trimmers, who shape the cannabis flower buds, are paid about $11.75 an hour, said the company’s CEO Jon Cohn. “New cultivators earn a little more than that.”
AgriKind employs about 70 workers, “most of them full time,” said Cohn.
The company is working to double the amount of cannabis it has under cultivation by mid-March. Cohn said he received approval for the expansion from the state Department of Health last week and that he’ll be hiring another 60 people to fill roles in all aspects of the operation.
Cohn said his employees receive health insurance through Independence Blue Cross and this year will get contributions towards a 401k . “We’d rather take care of our people,” he said.
“We don’t want the atmosphere here to be management versus labor. Granted, we’ve grown really fast and had a ton of turnover. That’s caused some pains. People think growing cannabis is going to be glamorous but it’s really hard work.”