Dispensaries: Current medical marijuana dispensaries could sell recreational weed as long as they keep their inventory and supply chains separate. There would be no cap on the number of potential retailers, but ownership would be limited to three storefronts. Dispensaries could hold permits to deliver cannabis and open a lounge where people could consume marijuana. To ensure safety of the products, dispensaries would be held liable “for civil treble damages” for harm caused by inaccurate labeling of sold cannabis. Permit: $5,000.