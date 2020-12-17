New Jersey legislators approved three bills on Thursday that radically change how the state approaches drug use.
The state’s Senate and Assembly voted first to create a completely new and legal marijuana industry from scratch and called for new regulations to be written within six months.
The Assembly also approved a bill that decriminalizes possession of up to six ounces of cannabis. That second bill, which was awaiting a vote by the Senate late Thursday afternoon, is designed to stop arrests and expunge criminal records of low level marijuana offenses.
The third bill will reduce penalties for possessing psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms from a felony charge to a disorderly persons offense.
“This is an historic day, the culmination of years of work,” said Amol Sinha, executive director of the ACLU of New Jersey, on the vote to legalize marijuana for all adults. “The decriminalization bill is among the most progressive in the country.”
Gov. Phil Murphy, who campaigned on a platform to legalize marijuana, is expected sign the bills into law as soon as next week.
Voters on Nov. 3 overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana in the Garden State for all adults.
Though the bills passed with significant margins, a few lawmakers in the Senate assailed the lack of measures to assure greater social justice and equity in the legalization bill.
The session, held on a conference call because of the COVID-19 pandemic and several inches of snow on the ground, erupted at one point into a squall of insults and recriminations.
State Sen. Ronald L. Rice (D., Newark), who opposed the bill, angrily rebuked its sponsor, State Sen. Nick Scutari (D., Linden) for not addressing a matter of zoning on a municipal level. The attack provoked a furious rebuttal from Scutari. As the two lawmakers yelled at each other over the phone lines, Senate president Steve Sweeney (D., Gloucester) threatened to mute both of the warring law makers.
“I’m the one who’s legalizing it so Black and brown people don’t get arrested and he’s hollering at me?” said Scutari, minutes after the historic vote. “He’s lucky I’m not Donald Trump. I’d have called him a loser.”
A study produced by the ACLU of New Jersey found Black and brown people were more than three times more likely to be arrested for marijuana crimes than white people, even though all racial demographics consume cannabis at similar rates.
Scutari , who also serves as a full-time Linden County prosecutor, called passage of the legalization bill the “greatest achievement of a career’s worth of work.”
“People now have the opportunity to get jobs and go to college who might not have been able to because they’d been arrested for marijuana in their younger years,” Scutari said. “It’s a significant accomplishment for New Jersey and is likely the most significant piece of legislation we’ve passed in my lifetime.”
The “New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act” provides the blueprint to create an entirely new business sector. Some industry experts believe it will create thousands of jobs and generate $2 billion in revenues a year.
The law will limit the number of growers for the first two years to a total of 37. The state currently has 12 medical marijuana facilities in operation. The law will distribute tax revenues to the communities hardest hit by the War on Drugs. The law will give businesses the right to drug test employees suspected of being intoxicated on the job.
The existing medical marijuana retailers will be allowed to be the first to switch over and sell cannabis to adult recreational consumers.
The Cannabis Regulatory Commission, under the Department of Treasury, will create and enforce statutes that will govern the state’s marijuana marketplace.
“The bill leaves a lot of impactful decisions up to the CRC and sets up new licensing concepts that seek to address issues of systematic inequality,” said Ellie Siegel, CEO of Longview Strategic, a cannabis industry consultancy. “Lawmakers are trying not to overburden the emerging industry with high costs and taxes, but until New Jersey gets plentiful products on shelves, the underground market will continue to dominate.”
Eventually, the state will issue “micro-permits” intended to provide opportunities for hundreds, if not thousands, of small businesses to participate in the industry.
“We don’t know yet how those micro-permits are going to break,” said Chris Goldstein, an organizer for NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. “Right now the industry is set up to be run like a state-sponsored cartel. As soon as wholesale is available the micropermitees could purchase and sell it. That could be a while.”