Most N.J. residents have smelled weed in public since it was legalized, a poll found. But many aren’t bothered by it.

Under New Jersey’s marijuana laws, cannabis is legal, but you’d be hard-pressed to find somewhere you can legally use it in public.

Yet, more than a year after recreational sales began in the Garden State, a majority of residents say the scent can often or occasionally be found permeating public spaces, according to a new poll from Stockton University. But, most residents say they aren’t bothered by it.

About 57% of New Jersey adults surveyed said they have smelled marijuana in public often or sometimes since legalization began, Stockton’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy found in its poll of about 600 residents. About 32% said they rarely smell marijuana in public, and another 9% they have never smelled weed while out and about.

New Jerseyans are also smelling weed while at home, with 29% of respondents saying they’ve smelled pot coming from a neighbor’s home or apartment often or sometimes. But nearly half of those polled (49%) said they never catch a whiff from a neighbor.

Despite the scent being prevalent, 52% of those polled said they are not bothered by the smell. About 19% said the odor “bothers them a great deal,” the poll found.

Overall, Stockton said, those who don’t use marijuana were more likely to be perturbed by the smell.

While publicly partaking in marijuana is prohibited in New Jersey, the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission has approved public-use spaces known as “cannabis consumption areas.” Those spaces must be attached to marijuana dispensaries, and have a number of restrictions that critics say limit their appeal, such as a ban on sales of food and drink.

“Not much thought was given to the issue of the smell of marijuana becoming part of the public landscape in New Jersey,” Hughes Center director John Froonjian said in a statement. “There are hardly any places to legally consume these products, so people are lighting up in parks, at festivals, in parking lots and on the street.”

Stockton’s poll also asked respondents whether the right to use marijuana in private, or the right to not smell marijuana being used by a neighbor was more important. About 46% of those polled said those rights are equally important, and 16% said not smelling pot from their neighbors was more important.

A vast majority of cannabis consumers (75%) and non-users (91%), however, agreed that driving while high on marijuana is dangerous. About 40% of respondents said they know someone who has driven under the influence of the drug.

A large proportion, 73%, said it was very or somewhat important to create a roadside test that can determine the level of a person’s impairment from marijuana. Non-users were more likely to consider having such a test important, the poll found.

“Driving while intoxicated by any substance is a bad idea that causes accidents,” Froonjian said. “Responsible users must avoid driving while high on weed.”

To that end, the regulatory commission last week announced the start of a statewide campaign focusing on safe marijuana usage, including messaging about driving while impaired. As part of the “Cannabis Smart. Cannabis Safe” campaign, the commission reportedly plans to promote the use of forthcoming delivery services if marijuana consumers are impaired and cannot drive.

“Our top priority is the safety, health, and well-being of all New Jerseyans — whether they are cannabis consumers or not,” CRC commissioner Krista Nash said in a statement about the campaign. “Launching this campaign demonstrates New Jersey’s dedication to responsible legalization, emphasizing safe use among adults, while protecting our youth and vulnerable populations.”