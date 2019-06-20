The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday announced that it had approved the first three companies to conduct medical marijuana research on 21 conditions in partnership with universities.
“This research is essential to providing physicians with more evidence-based research to make clinical decisions for their patients,” Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said in a news release. "It is the cornerstone of our program and the key to our clinically-based, patient-focused program for those suffering with cancer, PTSD and other serious medical conditions.”
The three approved research partnerships are: PA Options for Wellness, Inc., affiliated with Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey; Agronomed Biologics LLC, affiliated with Drexel University College of Medicine; and MLH Explorations, LLC, affiliated with Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.
Last September, the health department approved additional medical schools as academic clinical research centers. They are the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine-Erie, and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The health department said that next month it will meet with all eight medical schools and the three companies approved to conduct research to discuss their research and the goals for patients.
Pennsylvania, which legalized medical marijuana in 2016, has approved 1,140 of the state’s 51,000 physicians to administer medical marijuana to the 106,000 residents who have registered to use the drug to treat conditions such as ALS, autism, and cancer.