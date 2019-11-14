Miller said multiyear grants would continue to be paid as promised, but no new grants will be approved until the reorganization is complete. Since it can take six months to approve a grantee, the “lag will be felt more in 2021,” she added. Miller, who replaced the foundation’s founding executive director, Denise McGregor Armbrister, on her predecessor’s retirement, reports to a local board headed by John Thurber, head of public affairs at Thomas Edison University in Trenton.