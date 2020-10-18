TYGER WILLIAMS

Judy Ni, owner of Baology, poses for a portrait inside her restaurant in Center City Philadelphia, Pa., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Ni has had her restaurant for three years making modern taiwanese food. On March 15th, she closed her doors to the public due to COVID-19 and is only doing takeout, delivery, along with donating food to the community. “This is a very stressful time for a lot of people for a variety of different reasons,” Ni said. “The thing that has been able to help me get out of it and it stay focus is to look out and see who else needs help. You see the worst things about people during this time but you also see the greatest things about people. Like how many people are coming together to try and serve each other and take care of each other.”