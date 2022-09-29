WHYY’s Marty Moss-Coane will leave Radio Times in November, the host of the long-running interview and call-in show announced Thursday.

“In 1987 when Radio Times made its on air debut, I had no idea that I would still be hosting the program 35 years later,” Moss-Coane said in statement provided by WHYY, the Philadelphia region’s largest public radio and TV provider.

Moss-Coane, who is also executive producer of the show, said she still loves the program, which gives her the chance to talk “with a wide variety of guests about every topic under the sun” and “mix it up with our listeners.”

» READ MORE: INQUIRER ARCHIVES: WHYY's Marty Moss-Coane has hosted 30 years of 'Radio Times' (and one distressing segment with Carl Bernstein)

“I will miss all of that but also know that I need to get off the grind of a daily show while I still have some energy and brain cells left so I can pursue new challenges at WHYY and in my private life,” she said.

Her last Radio Times episode will air Nov. 18, WHYY said.

WHYY said that Moss-Coane will return in January with a new weekly, one-hour show called The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane. In a video interview posted on WHYY’s website, Moss-Coane described the new show “as more psychologically based.”

In that video, Moss-Coane recalled her work as a social worker and as a school counselor before getting into radio. “I spent a lot of time in people’s kitchens or in the principal’s office. I was trying to find some common ground to solve problems,” she said.

WHYY said the new show will feature “interviews about the connections and complications that make us human and what it takes to live a life of purpose and meaning.”

What will replace Radio Times at 10 a.m. on weekdays has not yet been determined.

WHYY said it will hold an event later this year to celebrate 35 years of Radio Times.