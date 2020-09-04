Friends and stuff: Beware the CT4 back seat. The sedan may look like a Grandfather Car outside — I had two people call it that to my face, and I’m too old and broken down to fight back — but it’s tight back there. Sturgis Kid 4.0 insisted on taking the Hyundai Venue we had that same week instead, which is by no means roomy. But it has better headroom, that’s for sure.