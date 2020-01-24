Friends and stuff: Faced with two Sturgis kids and a fiance, the Lovely Mrs. Passenger Seat and I weren’t sure the compact three rows would come in handy. Tall Sturgis Kid 4.0 made it very clear when he looked in the back and said, “Oh, that’s a no way.” But after three hours squashed in United Economy seats flying back from Des Moines, sitting three across in the XT6 was a welcome improvement.