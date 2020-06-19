Friends and stuff: The three-row Volvo SUV is the biggest Volvo you’re going to get. From the rear, the XC90 feels a lot like the 240DL of the 1980s, except with the way, way back facing forward. The third row is small, with a pair of small seats that rest low to the floor, and they’re slim and snug. Mr. Driver’s Seat’s head rests against the ceiling.