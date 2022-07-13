2022 Kia Stinger GT2 AWD V6 vs. 2022 Audi S3 Sedan: Battle of the “S” sports sedans

This week: Kia Stinger

Price: $55,655 as tested. Silver paint, $495; red interior, $295; mats and a cargo net, $330.

Conventional wisdom: Car and Driver likes the “powerful optional V-6, sexy lines with hatchback practicality, even the base model offers a premium look and feel,” while it “can feel unsettled on fast, twisty roads, cabin trimmings are slightly less posh than German rivals’, missing that luxury-brand badge, too.”

Marketer’s pitch: “Refined look. Amplified power.”

Reality: The Stinger is plenty fun, but it’s tough being the weirdo.

Competition: I was sorting through my car lineup and trying to decide what goes where when I spied the Stinger and the S3. The two performance sedans seem like perfect competition, even down to price — just a few hundred dollars apart — although the large hatchback Stinger is hard to categorize.

The Stinger has distinct size advantage — sort of — but I don’t think that will tip the scales.

Edmunds calls it a midsize sedan, where it competes with the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, but that’s not really fair, either.

What’s new: The Stinger evolves a bit for 2022 with the new details in the exterior lights, plus some other minor changes.

There remains a lesser GT-Line version of the Stinger with less horsepower and a lower price than the model tested.

Up to speed: The Stinger remains sharp upon acceleration. The 368-horsepower 3.3-liter V-6 turbo gets the large hatch-sedan to 60 mph in a rocket-like 4.7 seconds, according to Kia.

Necks were definitely snapped in the making of this review. You won’t get as much butterfly-inducing g-force as in an EV6 or other electrified unit, but the Stinger is still fast.

Shifty: The 8-speed automatic transmission is operated by a joystick. This one features a wide, square top — push forward for Reverse and pull for Drive. Press the P for Park.

Paddle shifters handle manual gear changing.

On the road: The Stinger does a remarkable job for a roomy sedan in providing handling that is close to fun. It’s no Audi or BMW, but Kia gets us pretty close, making all kinds of country roads and even city driving enjoyable.

Highway travel is still comfortable as well. I had the opportunity to take the Stinger to Philadelphia and to Delaware during test week and I found the car to be a calm, smooth companion. Just turn off the steering assist, though; Kias and I do not get along in this mode.

Driver’s Seat: The comfortable Stinger seat also adds to the all-around good time. The headrest in particular is notable for being about as soft as the fluffiest bunny you’ve ever met. It’s so soft I’m afraid it might lull me to sleep. (But to counteract that, see Up to Speed, above.)

Friends and stuff: The rear seat is roomy, but not nearly as much as the Stinger’s long profile might foreshadow. Legroom and foot room are just adequate, and headroom is a little tight. A middle passenger faces a tall hump and an intrusive console.

The hatchback really turns this long, low sedan into a remarkably versatile vehicle, and it’s worth noting.

Cargo space is 23.1 cubic feet behind the second row.

Play some tunes: Kia offers a Harman Kardon upgraded stereo system. The functionality remains terrific, with knobs for volume and tuning, buttons to get you around, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen that’s easy to follow and see.

Sound from the system is really good, about an A-, just lacking that certain something-something.

Keeping warm and cool: Dials control the temperature and buttons operate all the rest of the functions, typical simple Kia setup. Dials for the center vents make them super easy to direct.

Night shift: The headlights shine mostly clearly and the interior lights don’t interfere.

Fuel economy: I struggled to reach 20 mpg in a high-speed round of testing.

Where it’s built: Sohari, South Korea

How it’s built: Consumer Reports predicts the Stinger reliability will be a 3 out of 5.

Next week: Audi S3