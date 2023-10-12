2023 BMW X1: When the unexpected is not a good thing

2023 Mini Cooper S Countryman All4 vs. 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i: A little bit of fun.

This week: 2023 BMW X1

Price: $46,795 as tested. Premium package added heated seats and steering wheel, surround camera, active park distance control, and more for $4,200; green paint, $650; xLine added satin silver trim and more for $500; and remote engine start added $300.

Conventional wisdom: Motor Trend likes the “smooth and powerful drivetrain, stylish and well-equipped cabin, excellent handling,” but not that there’s “no iDrive controller” or that the “M Sport suspension could be stiff for some,” or the “steep starting price.”

Marketer’s pitch: “Compact yet mighty.”

Reality: I wondered if Motor Trend had the M Sport version, because my experience was far different.

What’s new: The X1 is all new for 2023. BMW touts the premium exterior design elements, modern, tech-focused interior, and standard xDrive all-wheel drive.

Test time: The X1 landed in my driveway to replace the Mini Countryman. I was pleased for this turn of events, assuming I would go from fun to funner.

Sadly, the BMW aura faded quickly when I sat inside and did a few short jaunts, but the spell was completely broken after a couple days, when Son-in-Law 1.0 visited and said the X1 looked so cheap, with it’s silver mirrors and Kia-esque styling. I realized the many shortcomings I’d felt behind the wheel.

Competition: In addition to the Mini Cooper S Countryman, there are the Mercedes GLB and GLA SUVs, Volvo XC40, Audi Q3, and Cadillac XT4.

Up to speed: The X1 does a fair job of getting 60 mph, like one would expect any BMW to. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine creates 241 horsepower, and slings the X1 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, according to BMW. So, at almost a second quicker, of course the X1 wins this category, right?

It’s not so clear. Sport mode seems to be the only somewhat drivable selection. In other modes, the stop-start was so difficult with restarting that pulling out at some stoplights came only after a 2-second delay. I suddenly became worried at busy intersections about how the vehicle would perform.

I kept checking to make sure this wasn’t a one-day thing based on the weather, but no, it lasted throughout the week.

Shifty: The 7-speed dual-clutch transmission comes with no shift functionality whatsoever if you don’t spring for the M Sport package.

To get it in gear, push the small shifter toggle forward for Reverse and pull on it for Drive or Low, but those are the only choices. Strong advantage Countryman, which also offers a manual transmission.

On the road: Nothing about the high-riding vehicle screamed fun, and I wondered at one point why I wouldn’t just buy the Countryman, or even a RAV4 or a CR-V. There’s nothing special to recommend the X1, neither fun country road twisting nor smooth highway handling. Furthermore, bumps could be abrupt. Strong advantage, Countryman.

Driver’s Seat: The X1 sits up higher than the Mini Countryman, by far. It definitely feels like an SUV.

Unfortunately, it’s not a comfortable perch. The sport seat ($400) felt hard to me, and while I thought there wasn’t a great deal of support, the Lovely Mrs. Passenger Seat ended up with a flareup of an occasional back issue after a two-hour ride up north. Maybe try one with something less sporty.

BMW’s dashboard has (d)evolved to a full hexagonal set of gauges, from the previous round dials. While the speedometer lights up in a pleasant, easy-to-see manner, the side corner of the hexagon lands right at the 80-mph mark, so the speed is only “half full” when you’re already blasting along the highway at a good clip.

Silver trim dresses up the dashboard and controls, but it does have a cheap feel to it. Again, the Mini pulls ahead.

Friends and stuff: The rear seat provides plenty of space for the corner passengers — nice legroom, headroom and foot room. The seat is reasonably comfortable, although a little flat. The armrest, however, is like a big marshmallow sitting between the passengers.

Unfortunately, should a passenger need that spot, space will be a problem. The floor hump is tall and the console intrudes from the front.

Cargo space is 25.7 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 57.2 with the rear seat folded. Advantage BMW.

Play some tunes: BMW finally did away with the infotainment operation dial. I figured this time would come, and while I had mixed feelings about the knob for a few years, in the X1 it just felt like another chorus of “Cost savings!” The only control outside the touchscreen is a roller knob for volume on the console.

The 10.25-inch touchscreen works fine, though, but still.

Sound from the Harman Kardon system was quite good, about an A-, trending to an A. This section is a tie, although the touchscreen is much bigger in the X1.

Keeping warm and cool: Another cheapo feature was the lone air vent over the console. I gave it a second thought, and was ready to concede that there were two vents facing the passenger seat, but on our trip to visit Sturgis Grandma 1.0, a dispute erupted over the blast of air from this vent, and the only choice that drew a truce was shutting it off completely.

The system is also controlled through the touchscreen. The graphics are nicely done, but still — more cost savings. Advantage Mini.

Fuel economy: Forgot to record my figures this week. EPA figures at 25/34 for the X1, compared with 28 combined for the Countryman. Call it a draw.

Where it’s built: Regensburg, Germany.

How it’s built: Consumer Reports predicts the reliability to be a 3 out of 5.

In the end: Make it a fun couple of years; go for the Mini.