I find the vertical screen useful, and it’s easy to swipe from screen to screen, and from function to function. But go a little deeper, and the icons become hard to see and to aim at. Sliding from station to station is never easy, and often you’ll be switching from Tom Petty to the Beatles and get an earful of “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” along the way. It may all sound interchangeable to those of you sighing, “OK, Boomer,” but it’s so not. (And, anyway, I’m a Gen Xer.)