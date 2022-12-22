2023 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD: An incognito EV.

Price: Starts at $79,825.

Conventional wisdom: Car and Driver likes the “quicker acceleration, quiet cabin, respectable range,” but not how the “limited availability at launch, heftier curb weight, battery impacts passenger and cargo space.”

Marketer’s pitch: “The future has a new attitude.”

Asterisk: “Currently at select retailers, with extremely limited availability.” (New Jersey is on that list, though, according to the dealer site, as are Maryland and New York.)

Reality: When you want to be in an exclusive club, but don’t want the neighbors to know you have an EV.

What’s new: The Genesis G80 sedan has been the mainstay of the luxury Hyundai division since its inception. It’s roomy and luxurious, and of course the gasoline version is a little thirsty, averaging 21 mpg in the Mr. Driver’s Seat test of a 2022 model.

It’s a nice ride, and most of its drawbacks are in the drivetrain, so the Electrified G80 sounds promising.

But its release has been inauspicious. The Genesis media site promotes only the vehicle’s launch in Shanghai in 2021. A caveat on the dealer site shows how hard it will be to find one, which is often the case in Pennsylvania for any EV. Even the name won’t help it stand out.

Up to speed: The 272 kw dual motors create roughly 365 horsepower. They bring the G80 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, according to Car and Driver, although it didn’t feel nearly as sporty and nimble as last week’s Ioniq 5.

On the road: The handling was sharp and controlled, even in power-saving Eco mode. I tried handling-oriented Sport mode, as well, and it didn’t alter things much. But the key for me is a good Eco mode in an EV; I try to conserve wattage as much as possible (without actually, you know, slowing down).

Driver’s Seat: The Nappa leather seats feature 16-way adjustable ergo motion massage and are heated and ventilated. They provided nice comfort, although they felt a little stiffer than I’d have liked. Just a smidge.

Friends and stuff: Rear-seat passengers will have zero complaints. The seats are comfortable and spacious, with plenty of controls and the ability to slide down, and lots of leg, head and foot room.

Cargo space is 10.8 cubic feet, a subtraction of 4.5 cubic feet from the gasoline-powered G80 because of the batteries. That’s pretty darn small, especially for the category.

Rainy day adventure: Located near the little emergency brake tab sits the trunk opener. Unfortunately. It’s not a toggle, so it doesn’t also close the trunk when you’re done. I found this out when I was trying to release said emergency brake before pulling out of the parking space at Wegman’s and I accidentally opened it in the rain. Cue wahwah trombone.

Play some tunes: The Lexicon premium 21-speaker sound system has brilliant playback, bringing out all the hidden notes of your favorite songs. Sound from the system is an A.

Control drove me a little batty when I reviewed the gasoline-powered GV70 SUV but I’m learning. The roller dials for volume and tuning are subtle to the point of confusion, and the big dial is supplemented with a nice 12.3-inch touchscreen.

One thing we learned about the big dial by accident: If you swipe across the top of it, the song starts over or skips ahead. I bet it does other things, too, easily. Perhaps too easily.

Keeping warm and cool: I’m not a huge fan of the low-profile temperature dials in the G80, but they’re not terrible.

The rest of the system is a step above many Genesis offerings, with logical seat heater and cooler controls, and the haptic touchscreen that offers great feedback for changes on the move.

Range: Genesis advertises an EPA estimated range of 282 miles.

How it’s built: No prediction from Consumer Reports. The gas-powered G80 gets a rating of 4 out of 5; the EV GV60 gets a 3.

In the end: The G80 is not a bad vehicle, and throwing out the engine for an electric power train eliminates most of the down sides. But it’s a long, low sedan, and so it probably doesn’t offer the style that most Americans want.

For real Genesis electrification, though, I’d say pick the GV60. It really provides a delightful ride, beautiful interior, and smoothness. Plus it has a hatchback.

The Hyundai and Kia competitors also offer nice rides.

Next week: Kia EV6