2023 Jeep Compass: Call it the ‘Compromise’ — there’s a lot to negotiate here

2023 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4x4 vs. 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport vs. 2024 Kia Seltos SX AWD Turbo: Battle of three extra-small SUVs.

This week: 2023 Jeep Compass

Price: $42,075 as tested. High Altitude Package added $2,845; Elite Interior Group added $1,645; fancy paint, $495.

Conventional wisdom: Car and Driver likes that there’s a “good offering of modern tech,” that the “Trailhawk off-road model is more than just a name, standard all-wheel drive,” but not that the “Trailhawk model enters the realm of Wrangler pricing and isn’t especially spacious.”

Marketer’s pitch: “4x4.″ The designation is a bit of a stretch, as the Compass only offers all-wheel drive, except in Trailhawk trim. Although the added low mode probably won’t satisfy what off-roaders are looking for.

Reality: A compromise on everything except price.

What’s new: When the 2023 Compass showed up, I thought I received a Cherokee instead; the Compass has grown up nicely if you haven’t thought about it for a while. The vehicle I had in mind lingers there from about 10 years ago — a small, rounded pseudo-SUV — so there’s much improvement from there.

The Compass was redesigned as a baby Cherokee for 2022. It will get a new grille and wheels for 2024. In reality, it’s not much bigger than a Kia Soul.

Competition: In addition to the Crosstrek and the Seltos, there are the Volkswagen Taos, Chevrolet Trailblazer, Mazda CX-30, Buick Encore, Hyundai Kona, Honda HR-V, Jeep Renegade. And more. It’s a huge category.

Up to speed: The 200-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is not as sprightly as that description might suggest. Motor Trend estimates the vehicle will reach 60 in around 9 seconds — I guess the tenths don’t really matter past about 8 seconds — so it’s no rocket.

The power delivery can be a tad uneven. The Compass has no problems getting onto highways, but performance on normal two-lanes is unimpressive.

Shifty: The turbo power plant is hooked up to an 8-speed transmission.

It’s operated by a large Jeepy lever with full shift capabilities. The shifting is not really fun, though, with long throws and a slushy feel.

On the road: The Compass provides comfort on highways big and small. Handling on the side roads is fairly indifferent, and twisty lanes are nothing like fun.

Driver’s Seat: Jeep has also done a good job of making the Compass feel roomy. Mrs. Passenger Seat remarked on how airy the vehicle felt and how generously proportioned the seat was. I found it OK, but a little indifferent to my behind, like it wasn’t holding me in place.

The dashboard follows the usual Jeep configuration. But with the Compass configuration, sadly, much of the information ends up in the four corners obstructed by the steering wheel, and the speedometer and tachometer shrink into the hidden spaces if you want to follow fuel economy as you travel.

The turn signals in particular get lost in the corners, and I’m of a certain age that leaving turn signal on leads to whispered discussions about my next living facility.

Friends and stuff: The rear seat is comfortable and the padding is nice. Space is generous, with lots of room for heads, feet, and legs. Even the hump is small, so the middle seat passenger won’t suffer too much.

Unfortunately, the seat back sits very straight and ruins the otherwise stellar experience.

Cargo space is 27.2 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 59.8 when it’s folded.

Play some tunes: The Compass gets the standard Jeep multimedia system, with big knobs that are located like they run the heater, and a clear 10.25-inch touchscreen that works satisfactorily.

Sound from the system is not bad, somewhere in A- or B+ territory.

Keeping warm and cool: The HVAC is almost all buttons, although fan speed is run by a dial. Complicated maneuvers — and even uncomplicated ones like seat heaters and ventilators — require a trip to the touchscreen, though.

Fuel economy: The Compass averaged about 25 mpg in a busy week of highway testing, traveling from central Chester County to King of Prussia and to Quakertown.

Where it’s built: Toluca, Mexico

How it’s built: Consumer Reports predicts the Compass reliability to be a 2 out of 5.

Next week: Subaru Crosstrek