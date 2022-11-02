2023 GMC Terrain AT4 vs. 2023 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Premium Plus: Sporty baby SUV battle.

This week: 2023 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Premium Plus

Price: $41,500 as tested. Premium paint is the only option beyond the trim level.

Conventional wisdom: Car and Driver likes the “refined power train, good ride and handling balance, premium looks,” but not the “infotainment quirks, costlier than a CX-5, trying too hard for a rugged image.”

Marketer’s pitch: “An instigator of curiosity.” What?

Reality: As hard to figure out as that tagline, but kind of fun in the end.

Competition: Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Subaru Forester, and Toyota RAV4 are among the highlights of this crowded segment.

What’s new: The CX-50 is new midsize SUV from the Japanese automaker. It comes only in all-wheel and aims to be a rugged alternative to the CX-5.

Up to speed: The 2.5-liter turbo four creates 227 horses when fed with regular fuel (256 if you want to take out a second mortgage for premium). The engine feels fairly lethargic, even running on premium, like it takes a moment to decide, “Oh, OK, we’re really going to go. Fiiiine.”

But what it lacks in initial power it more than makes up for once it gets going. Car and Driver says the CX-50 makes pretty quick work of arriving at 60 mph, doing so in just 6.6 seconds.

This is the optional engine in the CX-50; a 187-horsepower no turbo version comes standard.

Perhaps I’m so unimpressed after all the hybrids and EVs I’ve been enjoying, which create so much more momentum from the get-go. Still, strong advantage Mazda.

Fuel economy: The CX-50 shows how relying solely on a turbocharger is probably not the best way to add performance while saving fuel. This has been a shortfall of Mazda engines historically. Averaging 19.5 mpg — and not just under Mr. Driver’s Seat’s athletic test maneuvers — is a huge disappointment. The Terrain wins here.

Shifty: The six-speed automatic transmission probably doesn’t help with fuel economy. The vehicle could use a couple more steps to draw the most out of the engine, especially in the low end.

Shifting is available through the lever or steering wheel paddles.

On the road: The CX-50 does provide some delight on the curves, and highway driving is comfortable and smooth.

In fact, the engine seems most suited to high-speed driving, where it never lacked for oomph when passing other vehicles. And this may also explain the poor fuel economy and reaffirm the need for more gears.

Driver’s Seat: The seats at first seemed a little firm, but over the test week I found myself becoming more pleased with the feel and support. We managed a couple 40-mile trips to Philadelphia so we definitely had the seat time.

The gauges announced the inherent Mazda-osity of the vehicle, with the traditional typeface on the gauges and a minimalist approach to information.

Friends and stuff: The rear seat provides great space in the corners, but the middle seat suffers from a giant hump and a seat back that protrudes quite high for any occupants there.

Cargo space is ample, with 31.4 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 56.3 behind the front row.

The CX-50 cargo bay looks like there could be a tiny third row there.

Towing with the upgraded engine hits 3,500 pounds, more than double the GMC Terrain. Even the CX-50 non-turbo beats the Terrain at 2,000. Advantage CX-50.

Play some tunes: The Bose Surround Sound 12-speaker premium audio system with Centerpoint and AudioPilot turns the CX-50 stereo into one of the top sound systems I’ve enjoyed. It picks out previously unheard pieces of songs I’ve been listening to most of my life. Plan to be driving along and wondering “What am I hearing?” more than a few times before reminding yourself, “Ah, yes, this surround sound.” A+. The Mazda console knob and button setup — one that I’ve grown less fond of over time — controls the sound system.

The screen is a touchscreen, but it’s on the small side — 10.25 inches — and too far from the driver to be convenient. Still, serious advantage Mazda.

Keeping warm and cool: Mazda’s HVAC systems can be a little much. The air doesn’t direct well and airflow can be a lot, so it’s a bad combination. Knobs control temperature while hard-to-see buttons lay flat on a dashboard bar, and they handle everything else. The gauges remain a bit small and under-contrasted.

Night shift: The lights provide great illumination, and bendy headlights are a nice feature at this price point. The interior lights are subtle and don’t get in the way while still helping occupants see.

Fuel economy: Fooled ya. I know I have a couple readers who skip to this section. Go back to the “Up to speed” section.

Where it’s built: Huntsville, Ala.

How it’s built: Consumer Reports predicts the CX-50 reliability to be a 4 out of 5.

In the end: The CX-50 is a much nicer vehicle to live with than the Terrain, until it comes time to feed it.